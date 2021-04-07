The Lebanon Luckies 4-H Club held its meeting March 8 at the Lebanon Town Hall. Club members discussed upcoming events that area 4-H youth could participate in throughout the county.
Club members who are taking poultry tot he Dodge County Fair are encouraged to join an online meeting. Meeting dates and times can be found in the Dodge County 4-H newsletter.
In addition, there will also be a few livestock meetings in the near future.
Members who are in need of points are encouraged to attend these meetings. Once again the dates are still being determined but one can view them on the 4-H newsletter.
The next Lebanon Luckies 4-H meeting will be held at 6:15 p.m. Monday, April 12 at either the Lebanon Town Hall or at an outside location.
The location of the meeting is still to be determined. Members should watch their email for location.
