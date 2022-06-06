The Lebanon Luckies 4-H Club met May 9 in the St. Peter’s Fellowship Hall.
Club parent Lisa Schwartz reported on the community service project members of the club did by playing board games with residents of Heritage Homes. She said both the members and residents had a fun time playing games together.
Claire Jaeckel and Helena Cahoon reported on the ice cream social committee’s plan for the ice cream social.
It will be held on Wednesday, June 15. A sign-up form will be sent out before the next meeting for members to register for a shift.
Club Leader Debbie Behl informed members about the county dairy breakfast at Kuhlman’s Farm that will be hosted on Sunday. Debbie Behl also reminded members the deadline for county fair entries is Friday at 11:59 p.m. The Yelk family will be making the club planter and the Tietz family will be making the club auction basket for the fair. Reminder that the Dodge County Fair is Aug. 17-21. Food judging will be on Monday, Aug. 15 and entry day is Tuesday, Aug. 16.
The club congratulated Luis Avila Vette who was selected as a 2022 Wisconsin 4-H Foundation Scholarship recipient. Avila Vette was awarded the Oscar G. And Mary M. Woelfel Memorial Scholarship.
After the meeting, club member Avila Vette did a demonstration about photography. He explained the difference between an older camera and a newer camera. He explained how the cameras work and how the photos are developed from each camera. Avila Vette also brought pictures he had taken and developed in his school’s dark room.
The next meeting will be held Monday, June 13 at the Lebanon Fireman’s Park at 6:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.