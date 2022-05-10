The Lebanon Luckies 4-H Club met April 11, at the Lebanon Town Hall.
Before the meeting, the Clover Buds of the club got together to learn about sports. Clover Bud Josie Long shared with the club they watched a video about unique sports and learned about teamwork. The Clover Buds then created their own sport working together. Club member Tilly Judd and leader Lisa Schwartz discussed painting rocks at Family Learning Day. Judd said she had lots of fun and enjoyed the activity. Schwartz explained that when one finds a rock they should place it in a new location. There is a Watertown Rocks Facebook where one can follow the rocks they painted or hid.
Club President Brandon Boyd discussed that at the last livestock meeting he attended they talked about how to prepare for the fair.
Club leader Debbie Behl shared some upcoming events with the club. The Lebanon Luckies Ice Cream Social will be on Wednesday, June 15. The committee will be meeting at a later date to plan the event. The June Dairy Month Breakfast will be Sunday, June 5. There is sign up in the Dodge County 4-H newsletter. Sign ups are also available for the Dodge County Fair Farm Bureau, cream puff, and fish pond stand.
At the next Lebanon Luckies 4-H Club meeting, Abby Strieter and Samantha Yelk will be doing a demonstration. Yelk, Grosenick, and Avila families will be serving a snack.
