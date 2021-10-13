The Farmington All-Stars 4-H Club met Oct. 5 at the Farmington Town Hall.
In old business, members discussed the window decorating project that the club participated in for National 4-H Week. The window display can be seen at the Johnson Creek Veterinary Clinic.
In new business, the club elected new officers for the 2021-22 year. Serving as president will be Connor Gerstner. Peyton Greving will be the vice president, Sarah Wagner the secretary and Noah Hudson the treasurer. Michael Wilson will continuing serving as reporter.
Named as club historians were Layla Turner and Emily Goebel.
The club also laid out a tentative calendar of community service and social activities for the year.
Some of the activities on the list include a military donation drive in November, Christmas Neighbors, caroling and bell-ringing for the Salvation Army in December, Project Linus in January, a collection drive for the Humane Society of Jefferson County in February, a roadside cleanup in April and Farmington Ballpark fields cleanup, service at the Jefferson County Dairy Breakfast in May, a food pantry drive in June, and service at the Watertown Dairy Breakfast in June.
Some of the social activities being considered are roller skating and ice skating. There was also interest in a project night or game night, but no dates have yet been set.
The next meeting is tentatively scheduled Nov. 2 at the Farmington Town Hall.
