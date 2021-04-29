FARMINGTON — The Farmington All-Stars 4-H Club met April 24 at the Farmington Ballpark.
This was the first time the club has been able to meet in person since the start of the pandemic and members were really grateful.
Since President Laura Traver could not be present for the April meeting, the group postponed voting on the club scholarship until the May meeting, set for May 4.
At the start of the meeting, the club collected orders for the Farmington All Stars vegetable and flower sale fundraiser. Plants will be ready to be picked up at Jelli’s Market next month.
Club members also brought in their final donations for the drive to benefit Fort Atkinson’s Homeless Coalition. These will be dropped off at the Fort Atkinson Methodist Church next week.
Then the club split into groups to do a roadside cleanup on roads near the ballpark. Some of the weird things club members found were a tire, a hubcap, a whole lot of fallen road signs that had gotten buried in the farm fields, and an unbelievable amount of cigarettes and beer cans.
Club members split up the recycling and trash to be disposed of at their own homes.
The next meeting will take place May 4, with the meeting location to be announced at a later date.
