JEFFERSON — The Jefferson Boosters 4-H Club met June 13 at Stoppenbach Park.
The club recognized Val Schamens for winning the Wisconsin 4-H Foundation Scholarship and the Wisconsin 4-H Leaders scholarship.
In old business, the club reviewed its flower-planting activity which took place May 22. The club planted flowers in the downtown Jefferson planters.
In new business, the club discussed possibly going to one or two nursing homes and sharing pets.
After the meeting, club members enjoyed root beer floats the club won because the Jefferson Boosters donated the most items to the county 4-H blanket and stuffed animal drive.
