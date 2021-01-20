JEFFERSON — The Jefferson Boosters 4-H Club met virtually Jan. 10.

After roll call, the club had a fun activity, asking members to list their most useless talent.

In old business, the club got an update on the county scavenger hunt for 4-H mascot Chris Clover, who has been hiding around Jefferson.

Club members discussed where he has been found.

In new business, the club is participating in the county pizza and pie fundraiser.

The club also joined the thank you card challenge for heroes.

Members learned that the extension office has made Cloverbud and project boxes available for interested members and people now can sign up.

Lastly, the club has decided to make and sell gnomes to an interested buyer, pending more information.

During the meeting, club members played a 4-H “Kahoot.” After the formal meeting, member Breanna Buchholz introduced a card-making craft with shaving cream and food coloring.

