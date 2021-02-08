FARMINGTON — The Farmington All-Stars 4-H Club met Feb. 2 via Zoom.
In new business, the club voted to do a drive to benefit the homeless.
Donations of needed items will be collected to go to the Fort Atkinson Homeless Coalition and its charity centered at the Methodist church.
Club members are asked to drop off their donations in the vestibule of the Johnson Creek Veterinary Clinic for later distribution.
Upcoming events include the Pine Cone pie pickup Feb. 27 and the county pizza fundraiser pickup March 6 as well as the spring Jelli’s Market vegetable and flower sale.
After the official meeting, the club held a fun scavenger hunt.
The next meeting will take place March 2.
