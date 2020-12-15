The Farmington All-Stars 4-H Club met Dec. 1 through Zoom.

In old business, the club discussed elections.

In new business, the club approved its bylaws, allowing for possible exceptions to the usual requirements due to the pandemic.

The club talked about a tentative schedule for community service efforts.

The first community service project will be done during the Christmas season. The club signed up to get a delivery of thank you cards through the Greater Watertown Community Health Foundation. Members can pick up the thank you cards individually at the Johnson Creek Veterinary Clinic. The cards can be addressed to anyone who is making a positive difference in their community, like health care workers, teachers, and 4-H project leaders.

The goal is to send out 100 to 200 thank yous overall through the 4-H club, part of a total of 20,000 cards of thanks being sent through the health foundation.

Tentative plans were made to collect items for the homeless in January and to do a roadside cleanup in April, independently family-by-family if necessary.

The next club meeting is set for Jan. 5, 2021.

