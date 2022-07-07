4H Lebanon Luckies 4-H Club

The Lebanon Luckies 4-H Club met June 13, at the Lebanon Firemen’s Park.
Club President Brandon Boyd shared with the club that at the Meat Animal Sale meeting he attended, they discussed what needs to be done for the upcoming fair. Tilly Judd shared she volunteered at the Dodge County Dairy Breakfast where she helped wash down tables. The club checked in with the families putting together the club planter, booth and silent auction basket for the Dodge County Fair. The families shared they are all still working on the projects and they are going good.
The Lebanon Historical Society has asked the 4-H club to plant and maintain the cottage garden kept at the log cabin in Trechel Park. Members and parents expressed their concerns about a water source and other ideas with each other on the subject. It was decided to contact the historical society and further develop a plan.
Cahoon, Jaeckel, Strieter, and Yelk families discussed with the club how the Ice Cream Social will be run on Wednesday June 15. A sign up sheet for working shifts was sent around the room and also emailed out to families who could not attend the meeting.
Rhonda Boyd discussed the upcoming Fireman’s Picnic happening July 29, 30, and 31 as well as a club River Bend trip opportunity. Members discussed dates and times to swim at River Bend. The tentative date is July 21 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Club members were reminded the Dodge County Fair will be Aug. 17-21. Fair fees and season passes were due at the end of the meeting.
Before the meeting concluded, the club watched two demonstrations. Elise Hensler, Maddie Grosenick, and Sophia Tietz did a demonstration on 4-H trail mix. Each item in the trail mix represented a part of 4-H. The club then shared the trail mix after the meeting as a snack. Abby Strieter and Samantha Yelk also gave a demonstration on their beef project. They demonstrated how to inject different shots into cattle using fruit. They explained why and how they are different.
The next meeting will be Monday at the Lebanon Firemen’s Park at 6:30 p.m. Anyone interested in doing a demonstration can email Debbie Behl. Judd, Vick, and Kunert families will be serving.
