The 77th session of American Legion Auxiliary Badger Girls State was held on the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh campus from June 19-24. Three Watertown High School students, Mikaylah Fessler, Olivia Ruetten and Zia Emmerich were in attendance.
Badger Girls State is a practical civics conference sponsored by the American Legion Auxiliary that allows students to learn about state government by actively participating in it. Delegates reside in cities and elect officials and create laws within the city. Two cities form a county, and a similar process of electing officials and creating laws occurs. Delegates also have an active role in writing and debating party platforms for which the constitutional officers stand, attending bill hearings, and other patriotic experiences including a flag disposal ceremony and presentation of blue star banners to military families.
Mikaylah Fessler, a resident of Oak City, was her city’s assessor and was also a city zoning director. She also ran for Supreme Court justice and was appointed to the board of attorneys of professional responsibility.
Olivia Ruetten, a resident of Balsam City, served as her city’s police chief and town crier. Additionally, she was appointed alderperson by the city mayor. The governor also appointed her as the head of The Medical College of Wisconsin, Inc.
Zia Emmerich, a resident of Willow City, served on her party’s platform committee. Bethany Fredericks, a language arts teacher at Watertown High School, was the Sycamore city counselor. She has been on staff for 14 years and also serves on the executive board.
