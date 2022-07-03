MEQUON -- Watertown's 19U American Legion baseball team fell to Germantown 2-0 on Thursday in a game contested at Concordia University.

Germantown's Zach Schneider tripled home the game's first run with two away in the second. Germantown then added an insurance score in the sixth.

Watertown starter Ayden Schauer worked 5 1/3 innings, permitting two earned on four hits with six walks, two strikeouts and took the loss. Evan Sellnow got the final two outs of the sixth.

Germantown's Carter Szohr fanned nine, walking one, over seven innings of three-hit ball to earn the decision. Szohr retired the first nine hitters he faced.

Watertown (6-4) had two runners on with one away in the fourth and also had two aboard in the sixth but could not push a run across versus Szohr.

Watertown hosts Hartford tonight at 7 p.m. at Washington Park.

GERMANTOWN 2,

WATERTOWN 0

Watertown 000 000 0 -- 0 3 0

Germantown 010 001 x -- 2 4 0

Leading hitters -- G: Schneider 2x3 (3B), Greenmeier (3B).

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) -- W: Schauer L; 5.1-4-2-2-2-6, Sellnow 0.2-0-0-0-0-1; G: Szohr W; 7-3-0-0-9-1.

Load comments