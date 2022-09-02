Dear Dr. Roach: I am a 66-year-old woman who recently had an ECG prior to my knee surgery. The interpretation I received stated that I had an abnormal ECG with a “left anterior fascicular block.” Needless to say, this alarmed me. I saw a nurse practitioner who stated: “Don’t be concerned by the language; your doctor viewed the ECG and said it was fine.” Your thoughts, please? — M.M.

Answer: Anytime a person hears that there is a problem with their heart, it causes concern, so I understand why you were unsatisfied with an answer that doesn’t explain what your condition really is.

