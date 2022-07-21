“And that every tongue should confess that Jesus Christ is Lord, to the glory of God the Father. For it is God who works in you both to will and to do for his good pleasure.” (Philippians 2:11,13)

Lord, may we not be afraid to confess You are Lord. Your spirit helps us to honor You in our lives. Amen

