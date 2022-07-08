And being found in appearance as a man, he humbled himself and became obedient to the point of death, even the death of the cross. Therefore God also has highly exalted him…” (Philippians 2:8-9a)

Jesus thank you for your sacrifice on the cross to forgive us of our sin when we accept You as Lord. Amen

For more devotions go to: https://abbeyjahath.com

