Thought for today Sep 12, 2022

"I have not departed from your judgments, for You yourself have taught me. How sweet are your words to my taste, sweeter than honey to my mouth!" (Psalm 119:102-3)

Lord, thank you that Your Word revives me each day and keeps me on the right path. Amen.

For more devotions go to:https://abbeyjahath.com
