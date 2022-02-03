“Bless the Lord, O my soul! O Lord my God, You are very great: You are clothed with honor and majesty. May the glory of the Lord endure forever; may the Lord rejoice in his works.” (Psalm 104:1,31)

Lord, we worship You in the beauty of your holiness. Thank you for your creation! Amen

