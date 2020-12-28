“Praise the Lord, call upon his name; declare his deeds among the peoples, make mention that his name is exalted. Sing to the Lord, for he has done excellent things; this is known in all the earth.” (Isaiah 12:4-5)

In the future day of the Lord, all people will praise you. May we praise you now as in the future days! Amen

For more devotions go to:

https://abbeyjahath.com

Load comments