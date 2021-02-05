“Oh, taste and see that the Lord is good; Blessed in the man who trusts in him! Oh, fear the Lord, you his saints! There is no want to those who fear him. Those who seek the Lord shall not lack any good thing.” (Psalm 34:8-9)
Lord, we often don’t understand your plan. Help us to daily trust you and not fear. Amen
For more devotions go to: https://abbeyjahath.com
