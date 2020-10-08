“Blessed be the Lord God, the God of Israel, who only does wondrous things! And blessed be his glorious name forever! And let the whole earth be filled with his glory.” (Psalm 72:18-19)
We thank you Lord for the blessing you are to us. Everyday and in every way may you be glorified! Amen
