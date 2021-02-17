“Have mercy upon me, O God, according to your loving kindness; according to the multitude of your tender mercies, blot out my transgressions. Wash me thoroughly from my iniquity, and cleanse me from my sin.” (Psalm 51:1-2)
Thank you Lord that you forgive us when we repent and receive you as Lord. Amen.
