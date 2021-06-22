“My son, give attention to my words, incline your ear to my sayings. Do not let them depart from your eyes; keep them in the midst of your heart; for they are life to those who find them.” (Proverbs 4:20-22)

Lord, thank you for the Bible whose message is life to us when we read and heed it. Amen

For more devotions go to:

https://abbeyjahath.com

