“For this reason I also suffer these things; nevertheless I am not ashamed, for I know whom I have believed and am persuaded that he is able to keep what I have committed to him until that day.” (2 Timothy 1:12)
Paul suffered but had an unwavering faith in you, Lord. May we also commit our lives to you. Amen
For more devotions go to: https://abbeyjahath.com
