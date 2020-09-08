“For this reason I also suffer these things; nevertheless I am not ashamed, for I know whom I have believed and am persuaded that he is able to keep what I have committed to him until that day.” (2 Timothy 1:12)

Paul suffered but had an unwavering faith in you, Lord. May we also commit our lives to you. Amen

