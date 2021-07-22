“Oh, love the Lord, all you his saints! For the Lord preserves the faithful. Be of good courage, and he shall strengthen your heart, all you who hope in the Lord.” (Psalm 31:23a, 24)

Thank you, Lord, that we have strength in you when we place our trust in you alone. Amen

For more devotions go to: https://abbeyjahath.com

Recommended for you

Load comments