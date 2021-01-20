“Make haste, O God, to deliver me! Make haste to help me, O Lord! Let all those who seek you rejoice and be glad in you; and let those who love your salvation say continually, let God be magnified!” (Psalm 70:1,4)
Thank you Lord that you will help me when I seek you. May you be magnified in my life! Amen
For more devotions go to:
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.