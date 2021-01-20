“Make haste, O God, to deliver me! Make haste to help me, O Lord! Let all those who seek you rejoice and be glad in you; and let those who love your salvation say continually, let God be magnified!” (Psalm 70:1,4)

Thank you Lord that you will help me when I seek you. May you be magnified in my life! Amen

