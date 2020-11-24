“The Lord is my strength and song, and he has become my salvation. The voice of rejoicing and salvation is in the tents of the righteous; the right hand of the Lord does valiantly.” (Psalm 118:14-15)
Lord, thank you that You are our daily strength when we trust You, no matter what comes! Amen
