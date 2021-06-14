“Do not be wise in your own eyes; fear the Lord and depart from evil. It will be health to your flesh, and strength to your bones.” (Proverbs 3:7-8)

Lord, you caution us against pride, which is the root of sin. May we seek to honor you in all we do and say so that our lives reflect you to others. Amen

