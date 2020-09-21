“And we know that all things work together for good to those who love God, to those who are the called according to his purpose.” (Romans 8:28)
Lord, no matter what comes into our life, good or bad, you have promised that you will work it for our good. Help us to trust you in all things. Amen
For more devotions go to: https://abbeyjahath.com
