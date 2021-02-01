“I will hear what God the Lord will speak, for he will speak peace to his people and to his saints; but let them not turn back to folly. Surely his salvation is near to those who fear him, that glory may dwell in our land.” (Psalm 85:8-9)
Lord, we look to you only as our hope and peace. May you be glorified! Amen
For more devotions go to: https://abbeyjahath.com
