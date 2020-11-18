“The Lord is in his holy temple, the Lord’s throne is in heaven; his eyes behold, his eyelids test the sons of men. For the Lord is righteous, he loves righteousness; his countenance beholds the upright.” (Psalm 11:4,7)

Lord we worship you for who you are! Help us to keep our eyes focused on you to honor you each day. Amen

