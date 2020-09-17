“I called on the Lord in distress; the Lord answered me and set me in a broad place, the Lord is on my side; I will not fear. What can man do to me?” (Psalm 118:5-6)
In Heb. 4:16 you told us to come boldly to your throne of grace where we will find mercy and help in time of need. May we not fear when you are our source of strength. Amen
For more devotions go to: https://abbeyjahath.com
