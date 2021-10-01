“Therefore humble yourselves under the mighty hand of God, that he may exalt you in due time, casting all your care upon him, for he cares for you.” (1 Peter 5:6-7)

Lord help me each day to place your will above mine. Thank you.

I need not worry because you care for me! Amen

