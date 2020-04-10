“The Lord upholds all who fall, and raises up all who are bowed down. The eyes of all look expectantly to You, and You give them their food in due season.” (Psalm 145:14-15)
Lord, we look expectantly to You for every need. Thank You for your provisions for us, especially in these uncertain times. Amen
For more devotions go to: https://abbeyjahath.com
