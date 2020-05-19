The entirety of your word is truth, and every one of your righteous judgments endures forever. Seven times a day I praise You, because of Your righteous judgments. (Psalm 119:160, 164)
Lord, we give You praise and thanksgiving for Your Word. Please help us to heed Your truths. Amen
