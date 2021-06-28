“I will bless the Lord who gave me counsel; my heart instructs me in night seasons. I have set the Lord always before me; because he is at my right hand I shall not be moved.” (Psalm 16:7-8)
Lord, as David affirmed you guided him, help us trust your counsel to us in the Bible. Amen
