“I am poor and needy; make hast to me, O God! You are my help and my deliverer; O Lord, do not delay. (71:5) For you are my hope O Lord God; you are my trust from my youth.” (Psalm 70:5, 71:5)

Lord, you are our hope and defender. Our confidence is in you each day! Amen

