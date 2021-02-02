“Blessed is the man whom you instruct, O Lord, and teach out of your law, that you may give him rest from the days of adversity...” (Psalm 94:12-13a)
Thank you, Lord, for blessing us through your word. Here we can find answers and rest in you each day for whatever we are facing! Amen
For more devotions go to: https://abbeyjahath.com
