“Cast all your cares upon him, because he cares about you!” (I Peter 5:7)
Lord, you do not overlook the smallest thing. Help me as I try to not carry my cares, but to lay them at your feet, which will give me heart-peace in the time of distress, from whatever the cause. Amen
