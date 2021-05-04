“Cast all your cares upon him, because he cares about you!” (I Peter 5:7)

Lord, you do not overlook the smallest thing. Help me as I try to not carry my cares, but to lay them at your feet, which will give me heart-peace in the time of distress, from whatever the cause. Amen

For more devotions go to: https://abbeyjahath.com

