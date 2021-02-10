“Commit your way to the Lord, trust also in him and he shall bring it to pass. He shall bring forth your righteousness as the light, and your justice as the noonday. ” (Psalm 37:5-6)
Thank you, Lord, that you have everything under your sovereign control which keeps us from anxiety! Amen
For more devotions go to:
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.