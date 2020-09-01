“But whoever keeps his word, truly the love of God is perfected in him. By this we know that we are in him. He who says he abides in him ought himself also to walk just as he walked.” (1 John 2:5-6)

Lord, help us to read and follow your word so that we abide in you daily, walking in obedience.

For more devotions go to: https://abbeyjahath.com

Load comments