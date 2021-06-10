“The humble he guides in justice, and the humble he teaches his way. All the paths of the Lord are mercy and truth, to such as keep his covenant and his testimonies” (Psalm 15:9-10)

Lord, you desire humility so that we may receive your truth. Help us to hunger for your word each day. Amen

For more devotions go to:

https://abbeyjahath.com

