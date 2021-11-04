“And we have seen and testify that the father has sent the son as Savior of the world. Whoever confesses that Jesus is the Son of God, God abides in him, and he in God.” (I John 4:14-15)

Thank you, Lord, for the hope we have in you when we receive you by faith! Amen

For more devotions go to: https://abbeyjahath.com

