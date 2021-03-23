“O God, do not be far from me; O my God, make haste to help me! 15)My mouth shall tell of your righteousness and your salvation all the day for I do not know their limits” (Psalm 71:13, 15)

Thank you, Lord, for your goodness and mercies, which are innumerable. I need your help each day. Amen

For more devotions go to:

https://abbeyjahath.com

Load comments