“O God, do not be far from me; O my God, make haste to help me! 15)My mouth shall tell of your righteousness and your salvation all the day for I do not know their limits” (Psalm 71:13, 15)
Thank you, Lord, for your goodness and mercies, which are innumerable. I need your help each day. Amen
