Dear Dr. Sylvia: How do you know if your child is gifted or just smart? My sixth grader reads at an 11th grade reading level, earns a 4.0 and is No. 1 in the class without working hard. Should she be tested?
Your description of your daughter gives me the impression that she’s very capable. I can’t tell for sure whether she meets the criteria for gifted programming in your school district, because states and school districts vary their identification procedures. Some states have laws that ensure identification of giftedness without having laws for providing special programming, and others require both and even provide state funding for these special educational programs. Typically, states use multiple definitions of giftedness including general intellectual ability, specific academic aptitudes, creativity, leadership and giftedness in the visual or performing arts. Psycho-educational testing generally can reveal the first three kinds of giftedness, but leadership and arts are tested in different ways, and schools don’t usually offer formal gifted programs for the last two categories. Instead, extracurricular programs provide opportunities for leadership and for the visual or performing arts. If your daughter is not being reasonably challenged academically in school, having her tested by a psychologist who specializes in gifted children can help her school and you to determine if she should be involved in any special programming or if she would qualify for subject or grade acceleration. This is a good time to arrange for testing so that the tests can be used for decision making at the beginning of the new school year. Not all children are evenly gifted, and some very gifted children can also have learning disabilities. Since your daughter’s grades are consistently A’s, it’s unlikely she has a learning disability, or it would have caused her problems by now. If your daughter continues to be unchallenged in school, she could become a high risk for underachievement later, because she may not learn to work hard. Eventually, when the curriculum becomes more difficult, and it always does, even for gifted students, she could assume that she shouldn’t have to work hard, because school has always been easy for her. Some gifted students begin avoiding effort if they’re in the habit of effortless achievement, or they lose confidence in themselves when they face assignments that are challenging. Curriculum that is inappropriate or that’s too easy can lead gifted children to later underachievement.
Dr. Sylvia Rimm, child psychologist, is founder of the Family Achievement Clinic in Ohio and southeast Wisconsin. Questions for this column can be sent to Family Achievement Clinic, P.O. Box 32, Watertown, WI 53094 or to Dr. Rimm’s email address: srimm@sylviarimm.com.
