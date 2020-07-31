”Don’t be afraid, for I am with you. Do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you. I will help you. I will uphold you with my victorious right hand.” (Isaiah 41:10)

God we thank you that we do not have to trust in man to save or protect us. Help us not be governed by fear.

For more devotions go to: https://abbeyjahath.com

