“For the word of the Lord is right, and all his work is done in truth. He loves righteousness and justice; the earth is full of the goodness of the Lord.” (Psalm 33:4-5)

As Lord of all, you inhabit the praise of your people! May we honor you with our lives each day. Amen

For more devotions go to: https://abbeyjahath.com

Recommended for you

Load comments