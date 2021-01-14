“Oh give thanks to the Lord! Call upon his name; make known his deeds among the peoples! Sing to him, sing psalms to him; talk of all his wondrous works! Glory in his holy name; let the hearts of those rejoice who seek the Lord!” (Psalm 105:1-3)

Thank you, Lord for walking with us throughout 2020! Amen

For more devotions go to:

https://abbeyjahath.com

