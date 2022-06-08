For he made him (Jesus) who knew no sin to be sin for us, that we might become the righteousness of God in him” (2 Corinthians 5:21)

Lord, You loved us so much, and offered yourself on our behalf, so that we might be forgiven when we receive You by faith. There is no greater gift! Thank you!

For more devotions go to:

https://abbeyjahath.com

