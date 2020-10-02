“Turn away my eyes from looking at worthless things, and revive me in your way. Establish your word to your servant, who is devoted to fearing you.” (Psalm 119:37-38)

The Bible, Lord, shows me how to live. Please help me be diligent to read it and keep my focus and devotion on you. Amen

For more devotions go to: https://abbeyjahath.com

Load comments