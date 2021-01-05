“I will lift up my eyes to the hills–from whence comes my help? My help comes from the Lord, who made heaven and earth.” (Psalm 121:1-2)

Lord, we look to you daily for our strength and help. May we always remember: If you are for us, who can be against us when we trust in you? Amen

For more devotions go to: https://abbeyjahath.com

